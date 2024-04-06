PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Has Still Not Paid Dues of Former Technical Director Mohammad Hafeez

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 6, 2024 | 8:12 pm

Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still has not cleared the dues of former team director Mohammad Hafeez who was appointed under Zaka Ashraf’s tenure on a four-year contract in November.

The former Test captain’s first assignment after his appointment was the grueling Australia series away from home, resulting in a 3-0 whitewash, followed by a 4-1 defeat against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

Hafeez’s stint as the team director lasted only for two months as soon as Zaka Ashraf resigned as the PCB chairman because the board wanted a foreign coach and team director and wanted to take a new path.

This led to PCB’s decision to part ways with the former Pakistan all-rounder and in February they announced on social media that he was no more a part of their setup.

According to reports Hafeez tried to meet Mohsin Naqvi to sort out the matter regarding his wages but the PCB chairman has not met him due to his busy schedule and latest visits to the Kakul training camp.

The former Pakistan skipper is still awaiting the clearance of his allowances for Australia and New Zealand tours from the apex cricket board and reportedly the cricketer wants to have a meeting with the PCB chairman in this regard.

Nowadays, Mohammad Hafeez is working as a pundit and cricket analyst on various local TV shows and he was also covering the PSL season 9 recently.

Hafeez has continuously reiterated the point that why every position in the PCB faces an abrupt change whenever there is a change in the hierarchy of the board and that is a question that might never be answered. has

Shayan Obaid Alexander

