New York Stadium Nears Completion Ahead Of Pakistan-India World Cup Clash [Video]

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York gets closer to completion ahead of the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20I World Cup on June 9.

With less than 60 days to go in the mega-event, the Nassau County International Stadium is finally taking shape and getting all geared up for the Pakistan-India cricketing battle.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the first-ever match that will be held on this ground in New York which will be a historical match for the venue and the Indo-Pak clash will certainly produce fireworks as that will be the moment that the World Cup truly begins.

It is a newly built stadium that will host a total of six matches during the World Cup and will be home to all of India’s group-stage matches, including the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on 9 June.

The stadium is 30 miles away from Manhattan and the construction of the East and West Stands which will boast 24,000 capacity is nearing completion.

Check out the incredible timelapse of the stadium construction:

For the first time in the T20I World Cup 20 teams will participate and there will be four groups with five teams in each group from which the top 2 teams will qualify for the Super 8s.

Pakistan will face USA on June 6 in their first match followed by India on June 9 while clashes with Canada and Ireland will take place on June 11 and June 16 respectively.