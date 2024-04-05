Another Change in PCB as Media and Communications Manager Resigns Amid Captaincy Saga

Renowned sports journalist Aliya Rasheed stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media director amid reports that there was a lot of pressure on the veteran journalist after she released Shaheen Shah Afridi’s statement upon Babar Azam’s re-appointment as captain.

Sami Ul Hassan Burney has been appointed as the new media head of PCB with immediate effect and will take charge of the affairs considering he has vast experience as the ICC media head of department as well.

Aliya Rasheed was appointed as the first female PCB media chief during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf and has been working with the apex cricket board of the country for the last 6 months since she was appointed on 2nd October 2023.

The senior sports journalist announced her resignation on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Dear friends, I have resigned as Director Media & Communications PCB.”

According to various sources, the decision was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi as he traveled to Kakul in haste to meet Shaheen after the fake release of his statement without his permission.

Shaheen’s statement suggested that he was in support and full harmony with PCB’s decision to re-appoint Babar Azam but following the announcement of Babar Azam’s reinstatement as captain in white ball cricket, there were reports that Shaheen was agitated with the mishandling of the captaincy situation as the communication between hi and the PCB was not concrete regarding the matter.

PCB and Mohsin Naqvi have received a lot of backlash on social media following the decision and many fans and former cricketers also believe that Shaheen and Babar’s captaincy situation was mishandled in the worst way possible and this can create a rift in the dressing room in future.