IT Ministry to Establish National AI Fund

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has decided the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fund, aimed at bolstering high-tech initiatives in AI and allied technologies across the country.

This fund emerges as a spin-off of the Ignite Technology Fund, with a specific focus on advancing AI endeavors.

According to the IT Ministry document, the current mandate of the Ignite Technology Fund encompasses broad support for Research and Development (R&D) initiatives, entrepreneurship, and skill development in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

However, there is a notable absence of dedicated provisions for hi-tech sectors, particularly AI and allied technologies. In response, the Ministry has taken the initiative to create a specialized fund tailored to the advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

According to the document, the IT Ministry also plans the establishment of Centers of Excellence in AI (CoEAI) in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, supplemented by Auxiliary AI Centers in Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gilgit.

These centers are envisioned to provide crucial support by granting access to high-tech computer infrastructure, laboratories, testbeds, and other resources.

They will serve as hubs for nurturing AI talent, supporting entrepreneurs and startups working on AI-led products and solutions, and spearheading nationwide civic and social initiatives utilizing AI.

While acknowledging the existing role of National Centers for AI in applied R&D at leading academic institutions in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, the government identified a gap in regional and central hubs for AI and allied technologies. These hubs are envisaged to provide comprehensive opportunities for skill development, applied R&D, computational resources, test beds, and regulatory sandboxes in AI.

Furthermore, the government intends to launch a comprehensive public awareness program on AI and allied technologies at the national level. The program aims to achieve widespread awareness, targeting 90 percent of the population with internet access.

Under the auspices of CoEAI, initiatives will include curriculum revisions at all levels of education, training for the existing workforce, and specialized programs catering to marginalized groups such as women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).