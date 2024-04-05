CM Punjab Announces Schools for Transgender Children

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced plans to establish schools for transgender children at the divisional level across the province.

During a meeting in Lahore today to review school education reforms, she also directed the establishment of a Standardized Matriculation Exam Board and Punjab School Inspectorate.

During the meeting, she thoroughly reviewed the proposal to centralize all matters of school education under a single governing body.

The proposed authority will be responsible for various aspects of Punjab’s education system, including teacher and curriculum development, school improvement, teacher training, curriculum development, testing and assessment, and ensuring learning outcomes.

She emphasized the importance of character development programs in government schools. Furthermore, CM Punjab also highlighted the need for special education facilities to be provided in one government school in each district.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz expressed her displeasure over the delay in the delivery of books to schools. Educational authorities informed her that 41% of textbooks have been supplied, assuring her that the remaining books would be delivered by May.

Moreover, they assured that textbooks for the next academic year would be provided by February.