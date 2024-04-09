Here’s Pakistan Women’s Squad for West Indies Series

National women’s selection committee, head by Saleem Jaffar, announced a 16-member WODI and WT20I squad for the series against West Indies.

Five WODI and four WT20I cricketers have been recalled. Wicket-keeper batter Sidra Nawaz, who last featured for the national team in the ODI series against South Africa in Karachi in September 2023, as well as Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan have made a comeback.

The three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 – will be played between 18 and 23 April, while the five T20Is will take place from 26 April to 3 May. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who was part of the 20–person camp in Karachi, has been rested so that she can recover from the injuries sustained in a freakish car accident last week. Bismah Maroof, who was also involved in the same accident, will undergo a fitness test next week before a decision on her selection is made.

Squad for WODIs:

Nida Dar (C) Aliya Riaz Bismah Maroof Diana Baig Fatima Sana Muneeba Ali Najiha Alvi (WK) Nashra Sandhu Natalia Parvaiz Sadaf Shamas Sadia Iqbal Sidra Amin Sidra Nawaz (WK) Tuba Hassan Umm-e-Hani Waheeda Akhtar

Squad for WT20Is: