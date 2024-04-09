Pakistan Announces 17-Man Squad For T20 Home Series Against New Zealand

Babar Azam will lead the 17-member squad after his re-appointment as the skipper of Pakistan’s white-ball side following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from captaincy.

The series also marks the start of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024.

The seven-member national men’s selection committee assembled the 17-member squad for New Zealand’s T20I tour of Pakistan, which will comprise five matches, to be played from 18 April to 27 April 2024, across two venues Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and National Ban Arena, Karachi.

Both Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir are back in the squad after they decided to retract their retirement from international cricket after discussions with the PCB.

Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir have also been included in the squad to boast Pakistan’s spin department in the upcoming New Zealand series.

Due to his impressive performance in the Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition, the Karachi-born UAE-based player Usman Khan has also been named in the squad.

On the other hand, Haris Rauf could not make the squad following his shoulder injury that he sustained during the Karachi vs Lahore encounter in PSL 9.

Multan Sultans fast bowler Muhammad Abbas Afridi and Karachi Kings batter Irfan Khan Niazi have also made it into the 17-member squad.

According to the PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, the foreign head coaches will be announced after April 15.

The tour will see the hosts taking on the national side in three matches in Rawalpindi, followed by two matches in Lahore with the series culminating on April 27.