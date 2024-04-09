Honouring foodpanda’s Delivery Heroes This Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, it’s essential to reflect not only on the spiritual significance of this blessed period but also on the human connections that make it truly special.

Among the unsung heroes who embody the spirit of empathy and dedication are delivery riders, whose tireless efforts often go unnoticed but play a vital role in ensuring a memorable Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr for millions across Pakistan.

In the spirit of empathy and appreciation, foodpanda is proud to set up a special dastarkhwan outside pandamart, where delivery riders waiting for pickup, or in-zone can break their fast every weekend. These nutritious meals, prepared by foodpanda’s talented HomeChefs, serve as a token of gratitude for the riders’ relentless commitment throughout the year. But the celebrations of empathy and compassion don’t stop there. foodpanda has also organized Grand Iftaars and dinners for its top-performing delivery riders in Pakistan, providing them with an opportunity to come together, share moments of joy, and interact with leadership.

foodpanda has implemented various support initiatives, such as providing its delivery fleet access to insurance, motorcycles and phones on easy installments, conducting regular safety and hygiene training sessions, and fostering a supportive community. By prioritising the welfare of its delivery heroes, foodpanda demonstrates a commitment not only to delivering meals but also to nurturing a sense of care and solidarity within its ecosystem.

To extend the ethos of empathy towards the delivery riders during Ramadan, there are several meaningful gestures that individuals and communities can undertake.

Offering a smile and a word of appreciation when receiving food deliveries, sharing meals or snacks with the delivery riders, providing positive feedback or commendation for exceptional service, participating in initiatives to support delivery riders, and tipping generously are all impactful ways to express gratitude.

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the focus on empathy continues with foodpanda’s dedicated drive to reward its top riders with Eid hampers, ensuring its delivery partners feel valued and appreciated during this festive time.

foodpanda also announced Eid bonus 12 days in advance to facilitate its delivery partners in making the necessary arrangements for Eid with complete peace of mind. Let’s make this festive season a time of generosity, empathy, and appreciation for all.