Pakistan, New Zealand in Talks For Yet Another ODI and T20 Series

Published Apr 11, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are currently discussing holding a white-ball series in 2025.

As per the Future Tours Program (FTP), New Zealand will host Pakistan early next year. But before the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB plans to finalize the tri-series in January-February 2025. Pakistan team’s visit to New Zealand has been rescheduled after the Champions Trophy due to the tri-series.

New Zealand and South Africa have been confirmed for the tri-series.

NZC has disclosed that matters regarding the series will be finalized in the next couple of weeks. The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) window is expected to be adjusted due to the tri-series, Champions Trophy, and the New Zealand tour.

Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand will cover three ODIs and three T20 matches.

PCB last hosted a tri-series in October 2004 when Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe toured Pakistan for it.

ProPK Staff

