Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out at Selection Committee for Ignoring Domestic Performers

Mohammad Hafeez reacted in a critical manner after the selection committee announced the 17-man squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Hafeez, who served as the team’s director for a brief while, posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account where he sent out a four-word message, “RIP Pakistan Domestic Cricket.”

#RIP Pakistan domestic cricket — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 9, 2024

In February, Hafeez parted ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board as director of the men’s national side.

The all-rounder wanted to meet PCB Chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, and submit a report about the tour to Australia and New Zealand, however he wasn’t given a time slot.

According to reports, PCB wasn’t interested in working with Hafeez which is why both sides parted ways.

Earlier, the national selection committee announced the squad for home series against New Zealand. Babar Azam will lead the 17-member squad after his re-appointment as the skipper of Pakistan’s white-ball side following the PCB’s decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from captaincy.

The series also marks the start of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024.

The seven-member national men’s selection committee assembled the 17-member squad for New Zealand’s T20I tour of Pakistan, which will comprise five matches, to be played from 18 April to 27 April 2024, across two venues, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.