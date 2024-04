Production of Petroleum Products up 4% in 8 Months of FY24

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 3.82 percent during July-February 2023-24 as its indices went up to 92.74 from 89.33 during July-February 2022-23, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Petroleum products production witnessed a decrease of 16.85 percent in February 2024 when compared to February 2023 and 18.99 percent when compared to January 2023.

High-speed diesel witnessed 8.01 percent growth as its output remained 3.470 billion liters in July-February 2023-24 compared to 3.213 billion liters in July-February 2022-23. On MoM basis high-speed diesel output registered 15.59 percent decline.

Furnace oil witnessed 9.43 percent growth in output and remained 1.705 billion liters in July-February 2023-24 compared to 1.558 billion liters in July-February 2022-23. On MoM basis furnace oil registered 17.07 percent negative growth while on YoY basis registered 20.63 percent decline. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 11.36 percent and remained 524.510 million liters in July-February 2023-24 compared to 591.745 million liters in July-February 2022-23.

Kerosene oil witnessed 1.55 percent negative growth in July-February 2023-24 and remained 63.713 million liters compared to 64.719 million liters in July-February 2022-23.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 3.83 percent negative growth in July-February 2023-24 and remained 27.099 million tons compared to 28.177 million tons in July-February 2022-23.