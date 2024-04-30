Higher Markup Payments Pose Significant Challenges to Fiscal Management: Finance Ministry

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 8:41 pm
rupee | ProPakistani

The Finance Division Tuesday said growing pressure on expenditures due to higher markup payments presents significant challenges for fiscal management.

In its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook for April 2024, the finance division said that the fiscal performance indicates some positive developments on the back of significant growth in revenues but warned of the risk posed by higher markup payments.

The report said that the government is stringently focusing on fiscal consolidation measures to ensure fiscal discipline. Consequently, the primary balance surplus continues to improve during the first eight months of FY2024.

It said that overall, the positive momentum in key indicators, coupled with prudent fiscal management, lays a strong basis for better growth prospects.

Furthermore, the government’s measures to improve various sectors are poised to navigate challenges and will lead the economy towards higher and sustainable growth.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>