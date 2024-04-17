Magical Night as Two Teams Qualify for UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

Two matches of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals ended on an electrifying note as Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) made it into the semifinals with thrilling comeback victories.

Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid with a blockbuster comeback in the second half after they trailed 2-1 on aggregate in the first leg at the Metropolitano stadium. On the other hand, Barcelona lost to PSG. It blew away their compelling 3-2 win in Paris, following a red card to their main center-back Ronald Araujo which changed the whole complexion of the game.

Barcelona seemed in control against PSG but a red card to Araujo in the 29th minute meant that Raphinha’s goal for Barcelona would go in vain.

Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha netted two goals on either side of halftime to make the aggregate score level at 4-4. At the same time, Mbappe’s brace sealed the deal for PSG to reach the semis of the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

Xavi’s aggressive antics on the touchline also earned him a red card as the referee banished the Barca manager off the field due to his fuming reaction to the referee’s decisions on the field.

Meanwhile, in the other game, Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen’s two goals in the first half elevated Dortmund’s chances to reach the semis and they were poised to cruise through in the match but then a dramatic turn of events changed the game.

Atletico Madrid turned the game on its head in the second-half through two quickfire goals. Atletico gained a 4-3 lead on aggregate following an own goal by Matt Hummels and Angel Correa’s sumptuous strike brought them level in the game at 2-2 at the 64th-minute mark.

Edin Terzic’s men showcased a never-say-day attitude with two thunderous strikes from Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer producing a shock result at the Signal Iduna Park, winning the quarterfinal tie by 5-4 on aggregate.

It was the first time since 2013, that Edin Terzic’s men reached the semi-finals in the world’s biggest and most competitive club competition.

Luis Enrique’s PSG and Edin Terzic’s Dortmund will meet each other in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League over two legs on April 30 and May 7.