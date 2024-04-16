Saudi Fan Whips Footballer During Super Cup Final [Video]

A player from the Al Ittihad football club was assaulted by a fan in the stands during the Saudi Super Cup final where Al Hilal defeated Al Ittihad by a 4-1 margin at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The security personnel tried to push the fan back who tried to assault the player with a whip in the aftermath of the final expressing his grief at the loss in a violent manner.

ALSO READ Fourth Pakistani Footballer Joins Afghanistan’s Champions League

Video of the incident went viral on social media, where a fan could be seen getting out of control while trying to whip the Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Al Ittihad striker, Hamdallah scored a goal in the final but in the first half, he failed to convert the penalty which eventually changed the whole complexion of the game.

The disgraceful scenes at the full-time whistle led to the fans being arrested by the security officials in the stadium to ensure the safety of all the players on the ground.

Football Players Association of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) released a joint statement after the incident, “There will be a thorough review of the spectator code of conduct. The review will ensure updated rules and regulations are put in place to swiftly and effectively impose suitable penalties to help avoid any repeat of such incidents.”

ALSO READ Former Brazilian Football Star’s Wife Reveals Shocking Reason Behind their Divorce

Brazilian forward Malcom scored a brace for Al Hilal in the final while Salem Aldawsari and Nasser Aldawsari netted late to put salt in the wounds of Al Ittihad to help them win their first trophy of the season.