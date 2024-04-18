Afghanistan Superstar Rashid Khan Threatens to Boycott Australia’s BBL Due to Double Standards

Afghanistan’s premier leg spinner, Rashid Khan, brews controversy as he criticized Cricket Australia for their double standards regarding Afghanistan cricket.

“If you don’t want to play against my team, then why do you want me to play in your country?” Rashid criticized Cricket Australia for not playing against his homeland, Afghanistan.

The right-arm leg spinner lambasted CA by saying, “You don’t want to play with my colleagues and you want to play with me? So what’s the difference?”

Rashid has been a regular feature in the BBL, representing Adelaide Strikers, for more than half a decade. His response came as a result of CA’s decision to indefinitely postpone Australia’s scheduled three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

The T20I series was scheduled for August, post-T20 World Cup, at a neutral venue, but CA informed earlier that it was postponing the encounter after consultation with the Australian government because of “a marked deterioration in human rights for women and girls” in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“Cricket is the only source back home in Afghanistan which gives people happiness,” Rashid added. “And if you are taking that happiness from the people as well, you are hurting more people as well back home. And that is something which I feel like is more hurting as a captain where you are so excited as a youngster playing against Australia and then this thing just happens.”