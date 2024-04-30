Housing Societies to Bear Solid Waste Management Charges in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad is taking proactive measures to address solid waste management concerns by implementing new regulations for housing societies in the city.

Under these regulations, the CDA will begin collecting charges for solid waste management services from new housing societies, aiming to streamline waste disposal practices and promote environmental sustainability.

As part of the regulatory framework, each housing society will be required to submit a comprehensive plan to the CDA outlining the establishment of solid waste disposal sites within their premises. These plans will undergo a thorough evaluation by key stakeholders within the CDA, including the Director Housing Societies, Director Regional Planning, and the Sanitation Department. Additionally, input from the Environment Department of the CDA will be sought to ensure compliance with environmental standards and regulations.

Housing societies will assume responsibility for the setup and maintenance of waste disposal sites for all residential units within their jurisdiction. Moreover, they will bear the regular expenses associated with waste management services, contributing to the sustainability efforts of the city.

In a bid to enforce compliance, housing societies failing to obtain necessary permits will be prohibited from utilizing CDA’s dumping sites for waste disposal. Instead, they will be required to manage solid waste within their premises until formal approval is granted by the CDA.