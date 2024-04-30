FBR Orders PTA, Telcos to Block SIMs of Over 0.5 Million Non-Filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to disable the mobile phone SIMs of over 0.5 million persons who are not appearing on active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.

The exhaustive list has names of 506,671 persons who are not appearing on active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.

The General Order issued by FBR said that the mobile SIMs in respect of above-mentioned individuals will remain blocked until restored by FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction of the person.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all Telecom operators are required to ensure the compliance of this ITGO with immediate effect.

The compliance report in this regard is to be furnished to FBR on May 15, 2024, positively, the order added.