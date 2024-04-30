Govt Cuts Price of Petrol by Rs. 5.45, Diesel by Rs. 8.42

By Umer Tariq | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 11:35 pm

The federal government Tuesday announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been decreased by Rs. 5.45 per liter to Rs. 288.49, while the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs. 8.42 per liter to Rs. 281.96. The new prices will be applicable from May 1.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the price of petrol was increased by Rs. 4.53 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel went up by Rs. 8.14 per liter.

