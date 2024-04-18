PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Check Out Kiwi Spinner’s Hilarious Commentary in Punjabi

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 6:07 pm

New Zealand spinner, Ish Sodhi, left the cricket fraternity in fits after commenting in Punjabi language on a video which showcased a match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Sodhi starts the commentary by calling himself “handsome” but the fascination ends quickly as he is smashed for a maximum by young Pakistani opener, Saim Ayub.

The second clip shown is of a video where match-winner Fakhar Zaman hits the leg spinner for a six over the long on boundary. Sodhi tries to downplay with the Punjabi commentary, as he says: “The pitch looks flat, it should’ve turned a bit.”

After the two maximums, Sodhi finally takes Fakhar’s wicket when he tries to sweep him for a maximum. The Kiwi leg spinner gives a quirky remark: “Thank God he got out, he usually irritates a lot,” in reference to Fakhar’s power-hitting ability.

The next clip shows Pakistani white-ball captain, Babar Azam, hitting James Neesham for a boundary which brings up his century. Sodhi, in a funny manner, asks the production crew: “Which century is this? I can’t even remember.”

In the bloopers segment, Sodhi is shown accidently calling the white-ball captain “Babar Zaman” which is then corrected by the crew.

The content provided by Pakistan Cricket is an interesting insight into the teams as they prepare to face each other in a five-match T20I series starting April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

