Here’s Pakistan’s Expected Playing XI in 1st T20I Against New Zealand

The New Zealand tour to Pakistan is set to kick off in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight where the first three matches of the T20I series will be held.

Babar Azam is set to lead the Green Shirts against Michael Bracewell’s Kiwis in the five-match T20I series that will decide the fate of the national team players for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Speculations are still rife about the potential playing elevens of both teams but the stage is set for both sides to try and test their combinations ahead of the World Cup in June.

With a thrilling showdown expected under the floodlights tonight, the fans are gearing up for an electrifying display of skill and individual brilliance.

However, the final composition of Pakistan’s playing eleven remains a subject of intrigue, with the potential inclusion of Usman Khan or a third stint for Mohammad Amir adding an extra layer of complexity to the selection dilemma faced by the team management.

Pakistan’s main concern is the top-order. Which opening pair will be tried is yet to be seen as Babar Azam has been utilized at one-down profusely with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan as the opening pair.

Usman Khan can come in place of Fakhar Zaman and fill the two-down slot, a role which is more suitable for Shadab Khan though, considering his recent performances for Islamabad United.

In the middle order, Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed are going to pick them for themselves while Pakistan can go with three seamers and three spinners with Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah in the XI.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is another option in the ranks who can be useful in the rainy and overcast conditions in Rawalpindi while Usama Mir can also be used as a trump card in home conditions.

The Men in Green will face the Kiwis at 7 pm tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Here is the expected playing XI: