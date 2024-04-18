PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s What Babar Azam Has to Say on Rift Rumors With Shaheen Afridi

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 12:16 pm

Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam, answered a journalist’s question related to a rumor about a rift between him and ex-captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Babar felt “surprised” about the rumour as, according to him, the two professionals share a great relationship.

ALSO READ

“I get surprised by the rumours I see on social media. Shaheen and I have a great bond. Our target is only to play and win matches for our country. Pakistan is our only priority,” Babar replied to a question at the press conference before the Pakistan-New Zealand T20I series.

Shaheen was appointed as Pakistan’s T20I captain after Babar was removed from all formats following abysmal performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The left-arm fast bowler’s tenure lasted one series, as Pakistan lost to New Zealand, 4-1, and Lahore Qalandars finished last in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, under Shaheen’s captaincy.

Chairperson of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, along with his appointed selection committee decided to reinstate Babar as the white-ball captain, cutting short Shaheen’s captaincy rein.

ALSO READ

Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday which would also be Babar’s first match since returning as the skipper. The first three matches are scheduled for Rawalpindi before the tour departs for Lahore.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>