Pakistan, China to Jointly Launch Historic Mission to the Moon

Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will be launched on May 3 (Friday) on board China’s planned robotic exploration mission ‘Chang’e 6’ from Hainan, China, APP reported on Tuesday.

The launch event will be broadcast live on IST’s website and social media platforms. The mission aims to collect lunar surface samples from the Moon’s far side upon its return to Earth for research purposes.

The satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

The mission will include Pakistan’s CubeSat Satellite iCube-Q, developed by IST, in this mission. CubeSats, known for their small size and standardized design, are miniature satellites that play a significant role in scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.

Pakistan’s involvement in this lunar mission signifies its commitment to space exploration and its partnership with China in advancing scientific research and tech development on a global scale.