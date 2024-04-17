Ramiz Raja Wants Pakistan’s Most Successful T20 Opening Duo Back

Pakistan cricket team has recently tried new opening pair combinations in T20 cricket, which has brought in mixed results for the team. Keeping in view the upcoming T20I World Cup scheduled in June this year renowned commentator Ramiz Raja believes that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s opening pair partnership should not be tinkered with.

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has always been an ardent supporter of the duo as an opening pair and he maintained that Rizwan’s impact at number four in the batting order will minimize his true strengths.

“Mohammad Rizwan’s strong T20I record and partnership with Babar Azam make them a formidable opening duo. If I were in charge, I’d keep them at the top; Rizwan wouldn’t be as impactful at number four,” said Ramiz Raja.

In January, Pakistan tested the pair of Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan while Babar was utilized at one-down in the pecking order of the batting lineup. Pakistan also tried the pair of Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Rizwan during the last match of the T20I series against the Kiwis.

There has been an ongoing debate regarding the opening pair situation since the T20I series in January, it seems likely Pakistan will try out new combinations at the top order in the upcoming matches against New Zealand, England, and Ireland.

The Green Shirts have struggled since the opening pair has been changed with the coaching staff taking a new approach with Babar at the one-down spot. With the upcoming series against New Zealand starting tomorrow, Pakistan will get more clarity through experimentation in terms of the opening pair for their future matches.