Sri Lanka Creates World Record in Run-Chase Against South Africa Women

Sri Lanka Women’s cricket team defeated the South African team in a mammoth run-chase of 302 with 33 balls to spare in the third ODI of the series at Senwes Park in South Africa.

The visitors became the first team ever to chase down a target of 300 in women’s ODI history, clinically achieving the feat after they won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt smashed 184 not out off 147 deliveries including 24 fours and 4 sixes, creating history in the process as she registered the highest individual score by a South African batter in women’s cricket.

However, the Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu was on a mission to win the game on her own, displaying probably the greatest knock in a run chase in women’s cricket history.

She thrashed the bowlers all across the park scoring 195 not out off 139 balls while scoring 26 fours and 5 sixes helping her side to tie the three-match series at 1-1 in an emphatic victory.

Athapaththu holds the third-highest individual score in women’s ODI history currently, while Laura Wolvaardt holds the fifth-highest individual score.

The Sri Lankan batter is only behind New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr who scored 232 not out and Belinda Clark who boasts an individual score of 229 not out. They remain the only two batters in women’s ODI history to score double-hundreds.

Indian batter Deepti Sharma holds the fourth position in the list as she scored 188 runs against the Ireland women’s cricket team in the ODI format.