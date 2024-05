The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suffered a massive revenue shortfall of Rs. 53 billion during the month of April 2024.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 654 billion in April 2024 against the assigned target of Rs. 707 billion, showing a shortfall of Rs. 53 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs. 7,366 billion during July-April (2023-24) against the assigned revenue collection target of Rs. 7,414 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs. 48 billion.