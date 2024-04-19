Islamabad United Claims Top Spot in PSL Social Media Battle

Islamabad United has been roaring on and off the field this year, reaffirming their status as champions after their third title win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, they have proliferated great numbers on social media as well.

With victory in the inaugural 2016 PSL season, followed by the triumph in the 2018 season, Islamabad United has become the first team in history to win three titles after their PSL 9 title-winning campaign.

ALSO READ Tape Ball Cricket Makes its Way From Pakistan to England With New Competition

But Islamabad’s success isn’t only restricted to the field but on social media platforms as well. The social media numbers during the PSL season 9 testify to the progress of the franchise as a business entity across various platforms including television, print media, social media, and online spaces.

In the PSL this season, Islamabad United has claimed the top spot in the league with escalating social media numbers creating a benchmark for all the other franchises in the league.

The 2024 PSL Champions have produced staggering numbers on social media with 3,000 posts they have accumulated 250k plus impressions per post which is the highest among all franchises and they have also achieved a combined daily viewership of more than 100k across all social platforms, making them most successful PSL franchise on all social media platforms.



Islamabad United also used reels and short videos on YouTube to reach a wider audience and tap into the world of digital marketing with incisiveness following the perfect strategy their social media team achieved 128 million video views in PSL season 9.

The franchise also accumulated the highest number of Instagram growth at 19% this season reinforcing, their seamless integration of strategic marketing and enterprising business acumen.

With their third title triumph, their loyal fan base has increased to 6 million and revels in the glory of their massive achievement in PSL season 9.

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Raises Concerns Over Finding Suitable Window for PSL 10

From October 2023 till March 2024, the social media numbers of Islamabad United have propelled to over 250k follower growth with 400 million impressions on posts and a staggering engagement rate of 20 million plus, including 125.5 million video views.

The constant social media presence of Islamabad United during March has amassed a remarkable growth of 220k plus followers growth across all social media platforms resulting in the best engagement rate of 8.5 million on social media posts, among all franchises.

Their effective social media strategy has helped them propel their social media views on videos to 128 million across all platforms in March with 293.7 million impressions on all social media platforms.

Islamabad United’s incredible numbers across all major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) certainly make them the most successful franchise during the PSL 9 season.