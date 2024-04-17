PCB Chairman Raises Concerns Over Finding Suitable Window for PSL 10

Pakistan Super League has become the face of domestic franchise cricket in Pakistan, similar to the Indian Premier League in India. Having initiated in 2016, the tournament has grown over nine seasons, attracting multiple international players, coaches and media personalities to the country.

PSL has usually been hosted in the first three months of every calendar year, but the upcoming event, PSL 10, in 2025 is clashing with the national team’s bilateral commitments as well as the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan will tour South Africa during the first month of 2025, while the second month will see a 50-over triangular series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa. Then Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in February-March.

Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, gave the PSL importance while considering the demands of the international schedule. He was quoted as saying that PCB will be making a full effort to execute the tenth edition of the PSL with seamless fluidity.

“PSL is Pakistan’s brand which is why it will get its due importance. Holding PSL 10 alongside international commitments will be a challenge, but we are ready for it.”

It is worth mentioning that the conclusion of the tenth edition of the event will also conclude the existing contracts, with talks about expanding the team count and renewing contracts with current franchises to be made in due course.

Considerations regarding the scheduling of PSL will be on the agenda for the upcoming council meeting, where major stakeholders will be involved in the decision-making process.