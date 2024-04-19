Misbah, Kamran Akmal and Other Pakistani Cricketers Stuck at Dubai Airport After Flight Suspensions

Former national cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Gul and Abdul Razzaq were stuck at Dubai Airport for more than 20 hours due to the suspension of flight operations following destructive rains in the United Arab Emirates city.

The four cricketers were travelling to Houston, USA, to attend a ceremony but were left stranded midway.

Pakistan’s Consul General, Hussain Mohammed, told international media, “We went to meet our senior cricketers who were stranded in transit at the Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport since April 17. They were en route to the USA to participate in a ceremony for senior players. They were scheduled to take off later on Thursday evening.”

The officer had gone to the airport with his team to help passengers who were stranded at Terminal 1, “We gave them food, medicines and other essentials and helped them rebook their flights.”

Wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, remained critical: “Emirates Airlines provided a flight schedule for the morning, which has now been cancelled. A flight has now been scheduled for Houston.”

Prior to the Consul General’s visit, the senior cricketers weren’t optimistic about whether someone from the embassy would come or not.

One of the senior cricketers, Abdul Razzaq, is part of the national team’s selection committee.