FPCCI President Urges Promoting Direct Links Between Private Sectors of Pakistan and Algeria

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh met with the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan Dr Brahim Romani at the Federation office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh said that there are good opportunities to promote mutual trade between Pakistan and Algeria in various fields.

The Ministry of Commerce’s initiative on the ‘Look Africa Policy’ was an important step towards deeper engagement with African countries. The best way to improve bilateral trade is to promote direct links between the private sectors of the two countries.

He said that the establishment of a joint business council will help increase economic cooperation in trade, development projects, and technology exchange. Pakistan has an untapped export potential of $5 billion in Algeria which includes surgical instruments, textiles, vegetables and fruits, pharmaceutical products, copper, footwear, cutlery, aluminum, furniture, and mechanical equipment.

Investors from both countries should explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in business sectors. Trade and investment opportunities can be explored through frequent delegation exchanges, he added.

The Algerian Ambassador said that we are organizing the first Pakistan-Algeria Economic Forum in which we invite the business community of Pakistan to participate.

He said that it is a good opportunity for Pakistan’s business community to participate in the Economic Forum and explore new opportunities to promote business with Algeria. The Chambers of Commerce of both countries should involve themselves to create more value for the local business community.