Pakistan Suspends Flights to UAE Amid Extreme Weather

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended all flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to extreme weather conditions affecting air travel routes.

The decision to suspend air operations to Dubai and Sharjah comes amidst reports of torrential rains and adverse weather patterns in the UAE region. PIA, along with several other airlines, has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and crew.

In a statement issued by the PIA Spokesman, it was confirmed that the airline’s flights to Dubai and Sharjah have been significantly impacted by the ongoing extreme weather. As a result, PIA has deemed it necessary to suspend operations until further notice, citing concerns for passenger safety.

Passengers who have booked flights with PIA to the affected destinations are advised to anticipate delays and possible cancellations. PIA has assured passengers that it will resume operations as soon as the weather conditions improve and it is deemed safe to do so.

To assist affected travelers, PIA has provided contact information for its call center, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight statuses and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

The decision by PIA to suspend flights aligns with advisories issued by Dubai Airports and local airlines warning travelers about the unstable weather conditions in the UAE. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been forecasted for the region, raising concerns about potential disruptions to air travel and ground transportation.

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways have also issued alerts to passengers traveling to and from the UAE, advising them to prepare for possible delays and to stay informed about any changes to their travel plans.