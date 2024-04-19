Pakistan Captain Slaps Indian Opponent Ahead Of Karate Combat In Dubai [Video]

Pakistan’s Karate team captain Shahzaib Rindh slapped the Indian captain Rana Singh in a pre-match press conference that was held in the build-up to the Karate Combat 45. The main event will be held in Dubai tonight.

The two men started trash-talking while igniting the India-Pakistan rivalry, things soon took a turn for the worse as Rana Singh abused Shahzaib Rindh and made some extremely obscene remarks about his mother as well.

Rindh and Singh indulged in a physical scuffle during the faceoffs and had to be separated by the security officials in the press conference.

The popularity of combat sports is increasing at an impressive rate with each passing year and the wave of popularity has led to a wave of several MMA promotions.

Karate Combat has a unique solution to this as they frequently host events in new markets that are headlined by local fighters. Michael DePietro and Robert Bryan were the founders of the company, with its head office based in New York, that started the events and has been hosting the promotions in several countries worldwide.

Due to marquee signings like Luke Rockhold Karate Combat has gained a lot of attention and its fanbase is increasing to another level day by day.