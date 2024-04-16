Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Forced To Relinquish Her WWE Title Due To Injury

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has announced that she will vacate her belt. Ripley picked up an injury following a backstage scuffle with her bitter rival Liv Morgan.

Ripley retained the WWE Women’s World Champion title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month while enjoying a fantastic WWE run since defeating Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania last year.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Australian professional wrestler announced that she would vacate the title this year stating, “This championship means the most to me in my entire life and that’s why this is so painful.”

While she was on her way out of the venue of Monday Night Raw, WWE boss Paul “Triple H” Levesque hugged her in an emotional moment and also posted on social media, wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Absolutely no doubt in my mind that Rhea Ripley will come back tougher, stronger, and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire WWE Universe can be proud of,” the WWE boss posted on X.

It is yet to be seen how WWE will determine its new champion in the WWE Women’s World Championship category following Ripley’s decision to vacate the title.

Rhea Ripley’s sensational championship run lasted 380 days, she reminded the fans with a tweet that defined her unmatched legacy.