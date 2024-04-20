How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the Green Shirts and the Kiwis prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in United States and West Indies.

The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain, as the Black Caps came out to bat but could only do so for two balls before rain started.

Prior to the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board released Babar Azam’s statement, “This five-match T20I series holds a lot of importance for us as we look forward to preparing for the all-important mega-event. We had a great fitness camp in Kakul and are looking forward to express ourselves as a unit.”

“New Zealand will challenge us at different points in the series, serving as a fine workout for the Pakistan side. The prospect of having a blend of youth and experience in the side excites me as a leader.”

The Kiwi skipper, Michael Bracewell, gave his input, “I’m proud to be leading the team on this tour. We’ll look to play entertaining cricket as a side and take the game forward. Most of the players in our squad have played a lot of T20 Cricket growing up and they are very well equipped with the knowledge of this format. Pakistan are a formidable side at home and we’ll look to put challenges in their backyard.”

The series will be shown live on A Sports HD and Geo Super, while ARY ZAP, Tamasha and Tapmad will livestream across the country.