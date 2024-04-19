Misbah ul Haq Provides Insights On Coaching Expertise Of Jason Gillespie And Gary Kirsten

Pakistan’s former head coach Misbah ul Haq expressed his views on the potential appointments of Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten while providing insights into their wealth of experience that can prompt a positive change in the team’s performance.

Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the appointments of the two coaches after the home series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Check Out Kiwi Spinner’s Hilarious Commentary in Punjabi

Kirsten and Gillespie are expected to take the head coach’s post in the white and red ball respectively.

Misbah appreciated the move by the PCB and said that the two coaches possess vast experience and can provide a significant impact on Pakistan’s approach to modern cricket.

He wished both the coaches good luck for their upcoming stint in the Pakistan cricket team stating that both the players have represented top teams in their playing days and have great coaching experience too.

While talking about the experienced South African, the former Pakistan skipper said, “Everyone knows about Gary Kirsten, he was a great cricketer, and he has achieved a lot both as a cricketer and as a coach, especially during his tenure with India.”

Speaking about the appointment of the Australian fast bowler for Pakistan’s Test side, he remarked, “I’m not sure about Jason Gillespie’s current involvement with any team in red-ball cricket, but he is involved with Adelaide Strikers in T20 cricket.”

Gary Kirsten is currently working with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under Ashish Nehra and he won the ICC ODI World Cup with India in 2011 as head coach ending their 28-year title-winning drought.

On the other hand, Jason Gillespie has worked with English cricket county clubs, Yorkshire and Sussex, while also serving as the interim coach of Papua New Guinea in 2017.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Claims Top Spot in PSL Social Media Battle

The South African also worked as the bowling coach of Punjab Kings in the IPL and has been coaching South Australia, including Adelaide strikers, for the last four years.