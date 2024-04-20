Naanbai Association Ends Protest Against Roti Prices

The All Pakistan Naanbai Association called off their strike on Friday evening following assurances from the district administration. They agreed to sell Roti at Rs. 16 and Naan at Rs. 20, with the condition that their union leader would be released.

The decision was announced after a meeting between the association delegation and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema following Friday prayers. The delegation, led by All Pakistan Naanbai Association Secretary General Khursheed Qureshi, reached this agreement.

Despite Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s announcement that Roti would be sold for Rs. 16 and Naan for Rs. 20 across the province starting Sunday, the roti makers had refused to comply with the directive.

The All Pakistan Naanbai Association Secretary General Khursheed Qureshi told a national daily that the association met with the district administration. During the meeting, it was agreed that both roti and naan would be sold at the prices set by the government.

“We will sell Roti at Rs16 and Naan at Rs20 from Saturday (today) in all tandoors. We gave the call to strike following the detention of association president Shafique Qureshi; the district administration will release him on Saturday (today),” he said.

Khursheed Qureshi also added that while they had no objection to reducing the price of roti to Rs16, there were some concerns regarding the price of naan, which would be addressed soon. He stated that all tandoors had reopened following successful negotiations with the administration.

In a video released by the provincial government, Qureshi announced to end the strike. In the statement, he confirmed their agreement to adhere to the official rates for selling roti and naan.