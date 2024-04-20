PDMA Forecasts More Rainfall in Punjab From April 23rd

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) spokesperson has stated that a new spell of rainfall is expected to enter Punjab by April 23.

According to the spokesperson, the areas of Upper Punjab will receive light rain on April 23. Thundershowers and hail are expected in these areas from April 26 to 29.

It should be noted that a rain alert has been issued for Punjab from April 18 to 21. Farmers have been advised to harvest the wheat crop while considering the prevailing weather conditions.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia stated that following the CM’s directives, the administration remains on round-the-clock alert. He added that district administrations across the province have been briefed about the evolving weather conditions.

Furthermore, the PDMA is closely monitoring the situation in real time. The DG PDMA described the next ten days as critical for rescue agencies and district administrations.

He has ordered the administration to enhance efforts to minimize damage caused by natural storms and rains. Moreover, the relevant officials have been tasked to improve drainage systems in low-lying areas to mitigate potential flooding.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia highlighted the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding climate change. He advised citizens to avoid going near power poles during storms for their safety.