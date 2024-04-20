This is What Google Pixel 9 Pro Will Look Like Hands-On

There are rumors that Google will introduce at least three new smartphones—the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL—at its yearly hardware showcase in October. Additionally, recent chatter suggests that the Pixel Fold 2 has been rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and may also be featured at the event.

Recently, live hands-on images of the Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced, including one that displays it alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is poised to be the natural successor to the Pixel 8 Pro in terms of size while maintaining a footprint akin to the standard Pixel 9 but with enhanced professional features such as the periscope telephoto rear camera evident in the image below.

The Pixel 9 Pro is set to match the iPhone 15 Pro in size, boasting a range of enhanced features over its predecessors. The new Tensor G4 chipset will power this model and will feature a significant upgrade in memory with 16 GB of RAM supplied by Micron, which is 4 GB more than what was offered in the Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, Samsung provides the UFS storage for this device. Sattelite connectivity will enabled through Samsung’s Exynos Modem 5400.

In line with earlier speculation, the Pixel 9 Pro will debut a new camera bump design, abandoning the previous ‘visor’ style that extended to the device’s edges. Instead, the new model sports an oval-shaped bump, with a noticeably larger metal section near the LED flash. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro features a sleek, flat polished frame, further distinguishing its design from earlier models.

More details should be revealed soon.