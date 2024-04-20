Pakistan’s Expected Playing XI For Second T20I Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s first T20I match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with only two balls being bowled resulting in the match getting abandoned.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled just two deliveries in the opening over and picked up a wicket. Still, the rain forced the match into a no-result, disappointing the fans who awaited the highly anticipated match.

With a thrilling showdown expected under the floodlights tonight, the fans are gearing up for an electrifying display of skill and individual brilliance.

However, the final composition of Pakistan’s playing eleven remains a subject of intrigue, with Imad Wasim not being selected in the last match many former cricketers criticized the team selection and raised questions of why he was selected in the squad if the management did not want to play him in the eleven.

The trio of Usman Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, and Abrar Ahmed made their debuts in the last match while Mohammad Amir made a comeback in the team after a four-year absence from international cricket.

Pakistan’s main concern is the top order. Which opening pair will be tried is yet to be seen as Babar Azam has been utilized at one-down profusely with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan as the opening pair.

Alongside Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed is another option in the ranks who can be useful in the rainy and overcast conditions in Rawalpindi as the Green Shirts are likely to go with two specialist spinners in the team.

The Men in Green will face the Kiwis at 7 pm tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Here is the expected playing XI: