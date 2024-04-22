FTO Directs FBR to Act Against Exporters Over Fake Export GDs

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take action against exporters, who are intentionally misusing unique user identifier (CNICs/ NTNs) of non-exporters under Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and web-based customs clearance system (WeBoc).

The Complaint was filed in terms of Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance), against the FBR, PRAL, Directorate General of l&l-Customs, M/s Export Express Freight Logistics and M/s Pearl International, Karachi, for filing of fake GDs on his account.

Briefly, the complainant stated that he repeatedly reported through calls and emails to FBR, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation regarding fake export GDs filed against his name. However, neither the department provided any written information of persons involved, nor they took any action against those involved in this fraudulent activity.

The FTO’s order revealed that it is evident that the courier company has intentionally and knowingly misused the Complainant’s NTN. However, the complainant’s NTN has been misused and this fact was informed by him to the concerned department and M/s Export and M/s Pearl International, Karachi, but to no avail.

The FTO observed that the department has failed to rectify the issue of misuse of Complainant’s NTN and the department needs to address and rectify this issues on priority basis where the CNIC and NTN of non-relevant individual is intentionally misused.

On the other hand, the non-rectification of Complainant’s NTN leads to maladministration on the part of the Department.

The FTO has directed the FBR to issue an alert to all the concerned field formations of Customs to identify and rectify on priority basis the intentional misuse of unique user identifier, CNICs and NTNs of the non-relevant taxpayers while filing of GDs by various exporters through PSW/WeBOC within 30 days.

The FBR should direct, the Collector of Customs JIAP, Karachi, to black list M/s Export Express Freight Logistics and MIs Pearl International and initiate necessary proceedings by suspending the use of unique user identifier of M/s Export and M/s Pearl International after giving them show cause notice and opportunity of being heard, as per law within 15 days.

The concerned Commissioner IRS and Collector, Collectorate of Customs (JIAP) to resolve the Complainant’s contention and permit him after rectification of NTN to file his sales tax returns which were affected due to misuse of his CNIC and NTN, FTO order added.