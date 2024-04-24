FIA Takes Action Against CDA Officials Involved in Scam Worth Millions

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) sources have revealed that the agency has taken action against a group involving private property dealers and officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The action was taken following a detailed investigation into a complaint lodged by a private citizen.

During the investigation, FIA officials discovered the involvement of CDA officials in a multi-million rupee business conducted based on fake documents.

A case of organized fraud has surfaced, implicating top officials of the CDA, who allegedly deceived a complainant by fraudulently selling a property and pocketing a substantial amount of money.

Asmat Ullah Khan, the complainant, approached the FIA’s anti-corruption division, unearthing an intricate web of deceit allegedly orchestrated by Kaswer Abbas Shah, Dealing Assistant at CDA, Muhammad Ashraf Chandio, Sub Assistant also from CDA, and Muhammad Idrees Mughal, a private individual and other property dealing people.

The investigation revealed that the trio, allegedly working in collusion, deceived Asmat Ullah Khan into transferring funds for the purchase of a property in F-7/3 Islamabad, covering an area of 1244 square yards.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the fraudulent transaction was executed with the aid of a forged Non-Development Certificate (NDC). Muhammad Ashraf Chandio allegedly impersonated a Deputy Director at the CDA.

The accused, namely Kaswer Abbas Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Chandio, and Muhammad Idrees Mughal are charged with multiple offenses under the Pakistan Penal Code, including sections 109, 419, 420, 468, and 471, as well as relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.