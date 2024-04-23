OGRA Announces Increase in RLNG Prices for April 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective April 01, 2024.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $11.98 per MMBtu and $12.94 per MMBtu for distribution during April 2024. Both the transmission and distribution prices have gone up by 1.03 percent compared to March 2024.

For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $11.33 per MMBtu and $13.19 per MMBtu for distribution. Both the transmission and distribution prices have gone up by 1.06 percent compared to March 2024.

The regulator highlighted that the increase in RLNG prices is mainly due to increase in delivered price ex-ship (DES).