PDMA Issues Warning Against Disastrous Weather in Punjab This Month

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning regarding the potential occurrence of gusty winds, thundershowers, and hailstorms in the province from today until April 29.

A PDMA spokesperson stressed the importance of citizens exercising caution and taking necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the expected severe weather conditions.

According to the spokesperson, there is a possibility of hailstorms in various parts of Punjab, raising concerns about potential damage to property and infrastructure. In response to the forecast, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed deputy commissioners across the province to remain vigilant and implement proactive measures to mitigate risks and respond to any emergencies.

Kathia emphasized the need for relevant departments to stay alert and prepared, while emergency response agencies should be ready to address unforeseen events. District Emergency Operation Centers across all districts have been placed on high alert status, with continuous monitoring conducted in the PDMA control room around the clock.

To ensure a prompt response to emergencies, the DG urged rescue agencies, including Rescue 1122, to keep their equipment and personnel ready for deployment.

Additionally, safety advisories have been issued to citizens, advising them to steer clear of electric poles and dangling wires. It has been stressed that seeking shelter in safe locations during lightning and stormy weather is crucial, and individuals are cautioned against venturing outdoors when weather conditions pose a risk to personal safety.