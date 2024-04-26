Supreme Court Sets Deadline for Removal of Barriers in Karachi

On Thursday, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the placement of barricades on pavements outside the Pakistan Rangers headquarters, Sindh Chief Minister House, Governor House, and other offices.

The court gave these departments and others three days to clear barriers and encroachments from footpaths and thoroughfares across the city.

The court directed the federal, provincial, and local government entities and officials, as well as private individuals and organizations to remove blockades and other encroachments from public places.

It added that these blockades and other encroachments would be destroyed if they officials don’t comply with the court’s orders. Furthermore, the cost will be paid by officials responsible for such encroachments from their own pockets.

These remarks were passed by a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The bench further expressed displeasure over government entities/officials encroaching upon the pavement and roads along with private citizens. The remarks were passed during the hearing of a petition filed by former city nazim Naimatullah Khan at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Thursday.

In response to the three-members’ bench objections over the placement of barricades in front of the official residences and offices, federal and provincial law officers stated that these measures were taken due to security concerns.

However, the Chief Justice wasn’t satisfied with the government’s response and stated that any official, including the Chief Justice, should vacate their premises and sit at home if they are scared.

He added that such barricades and barriers should be placed inside the premises if there is a security threat, but not on the pavements or roads.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan stated that initially, barriers were also placed on the road outside the apex court building by the police. However, he immediately ordered the removal of such obstacles, emphasizing that no one should hinder the free movement of the public.

The Chief Justice also rebuked the authorities for asking citizens to vacate public spaces while government entities themselves occupied these areas, stating that such double standards would not be tolerated.

The bench also expressed dissatisfaction with the power utility for digging up pavements, leaving ditches open and causing inconvenience to the public.

The bench instructed its office to communicate the order to federal and provincial authorities, local administrations, and landowning agencies through the federal and provincial law officers for compliance.