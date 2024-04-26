Pakistani Girl Gets a New Life After Heart Transplant From Indian Donor

Ayesha Rashan, a 19-year-old resident of Karachi, underwent a life-saving heart transplant procedure in Chennai, India, thanks to the generosity of a 69-year-old organ donor. The surgery, which cost over INR 3.5 million, was funded by an NGO, marking the end of a five-year wait for Ayesha.

Expressing relief, Ayesha told the Times of India, “I can breathe easy now.” She plans to resume her schooling in Karachi and pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Ayesha’s medical journey began in 2019 when she suffered a cardiac arrest and heart failure, leading her family to seek treatment in India. Initially, she was fitted with a left ventricular assist device as a temporary measure while awaiting a heart transplant.

However, her health took a downturn in 2023 when her heart began to malfunction on the right side, compounded by a leak in her heart pump. Despite financial constraints, her family reached out to the surgeon in India, who recommended another surgery.

Subsequently, Ayesha underwent the heart transplant procedure on January 31 and was discharged on April 17. The expenses were covered by the Aishwarya Trust and contributions from medical professionals and former patients.

Dr. Suresh Rao KG, co-director at MGM Healthcare’s Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant, emphasized the decision’s necessity, given the donor’s heart condition and Ayesha’s dire circumstances. With her health stabilized, Ayesha has been cleared to return home by her medical team.