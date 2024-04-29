Banks to Remain Closed on Wednesday This Week

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, on account of Labour Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) being a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the regulator said in a circular.

Commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday this week.

“All concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 being a public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Labour Day,” the main bourse said in a notice on Monday.