The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today.

Notably, the policy rate was raised to 22 percent in June 2023 and has remained unchanged since then.

In the past no-change announcements, inflation has played a key role in determining the central bank’s position on the key lending rate.

More to follow.