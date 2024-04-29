Karachi to be Digitalized after Islamabad: IT Minister

The government is working towards the introduction of digitalization in the country; Islamabad has been selected for its pilot project, and then the commercial capital, Karachi, will be considered for digital transformation, said Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

Speaking as the chief guest in Karachi at the HBL P@SHA CXO Meetup, she mentioned that the government formulated the National Digital Commission to drive the digital ecosystem across the country in three verticals, including economy, governance, and society, which will ultimately provide utility services to the residents through digital channels.

IT Minister said the government is working aggressively on the digitization of the economy to achieve maximum financial inclusion that could enhance the size of the economy up to $750 billion in the next few years, despite the potential of the economy being estimated at $3 trillion by 2047.

Shaza said the government is working with different states to increase the exports of IT services on a G2G level and seeking to empower companies to work on a B2B level with all-out backup support from the government. The state minister said that the government is working to provide maximum facilitation to IT companies for enhancing the country’s exports to the next level, suggesting companies collaborate to strengthen the industry and its productivity.

On the occasion, CEO S I Global Dr. Noman Said pointed out that the government is making efforts to increase IT exports across the globe, particularly in new emerging markets in the Middle East. He urged building a tech ecosystem across the country by making tech education accessible to young talent. On the other hand, all stakeholders should also focus on the development of IT infrastructure through upgrading hardware systems.

Chairman P@SHA Muhammad Zohaib Khan said the IT companies in Pakistan are working with the government on every initiative, from the domestic level to export growth. IT exports will maintain their growth due to the sustainable policies of the country, but the government should also address its concerns on the regulatory side, particularly the issues with revenue authority.