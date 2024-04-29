Govt Launches “Health Facility at Doorstep” for Diabetes, Hepatitis and Other Patients

Health Minister Punjab, Khwaja Imran Nazir, has unveiled the launch of the ‘Health Facility at Doorstep’ initiative, aimed at delivering ultrasound test results and medications for conditions like hepatitis and diabetes directly to patients’ homes.

As part of this effort, a system for the home delivery of insulin and other essential medications has been established.

During a meeting focused on the availability of diabetes medications, Minister Nazir elaborated on the program’s specifics, emphasizing the participation of Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and other officials. Nazir stated, “Efforts will be made to encourage international companies to produce high-quality insulin in Punjab. A technical committee will be established for this purpose.”

He also called for the compilation of data on diabetes and hepatitis patients from the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Programme to develop an effective strategy for disease management, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive patient records for the success of the initiative.

Nazir underscored the personal interest of the chief minister in extending medical services to the doorstep of the people, mentioning plans to provide basic healthcare facilities through mobile clinics in urban slums and rural areas.