Saudi Arabia Makes it Easier to Perform Umrah

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 29, 2024 | 11:52 am

In a major announcement by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, everyone holding a valid visa of any type can perform Umrah with ease and comfort.

The announcement was made by the ministry on its official X account. “Arrivals from anywhere and with any visa can perform Umrah with ease and comfort,” it said.

ALSO READ

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, individuals holding personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas are now permitted to perform Umrah.

“Whatever the type of your visa, you can do Umrah,” it announced.

Those who wish to undertake the minor pilgrimage have been advised to use the Nusuk app to obtain an Umrah permit. Furthermore, pilgrims should strictly adhere to designated timings for rituals at the Mecca Grand Mosque to avoid inconvenience.

The Nusuk platform streamlines multiple processes, including accommodation arrangements, for Muslims planning to perform Umrah and visit Medina.

ALSO READ

Recently, Saudi Arabia made various changes to the Umrah process to provide relief to Muslims around the globe. It includes extending the Umrah visa duration from 30 to 90 days, allowing entry via all land, air, and sea ports, and abolishing the requirement for women pilgrims to be accompanied by male guardians.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>