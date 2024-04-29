Saudi Arabia Makes it Easier to Perform Umrah

In a major announcement by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, everyone holding a valid visa of any type can perform Umrah with ease and comfort.

The announcement was made by the ministry on its official X account. “Arrivals from anywhere and with any visa can perform Umrah with ease and comfort,” it said.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, individuals holding personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas are now permitted to perform Umrah.

“Whatever the type of your visa, you can do Umrah,” it announced.

Those who wish to undertake the minor pilgrimage have been advised to use the Nusuk app to obtain an Umrah permit. Furthermore, pilgrims should strictly adhere to designated timings for rituals at the Mecca Grand Mosque to avoid inconvenience.

The Nusuk platform streamlines multiple processes, including accommodation arrangements, for Muslims planning to perform Umrah and visit Medina.

Recently, Saudi Arabia made various changes to the Umrah process to provide relief to Muslims around the globe. It includes extending the Umrah visa duration from 30 to 90 days, allowing entry via all land, air, and sea ports, and abolishing the requirement for women pilgrims to be accompanied by male guardians.