Punjab Home Ministry Cancels Unauthorized Fees Imposed by IG Police

The Home Ministry of Punjab has taken decisive action against the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police. The IG had imposed fees without proper authorization on the verification process for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private security agencies.

The issue came to light when it was discovered that the IG Punjab Police had unilaterally introduced a fee of Rs. 10,000 per case for the authentication of NGOs and private security agencies. This decision was purportedly made by the Police Executive Board, raising questions about the legal basis and procedural compliance of such actions.

In response to this revelation, the Punjab Home Ministry swiftly initiated steps to rectify the situation. An official letter was dispatched to the IG Punjab, directing the immediate cessation of the imposed fee and seeking clarification on the legal justification for its imposition. The Ministry stressed that the authority to levy fees lies within the purview of the Cabinet, and the IG does not possess the mandate to unilaterally impose such charges through the Police Executive Board.

Furthermore, the Home Ministry underscored the gravity of the matter by bringing it to the attention of the Chief Minister’s office through a formal summary. This summary outlined the imposition of unauthorized fees by the IG Police and called for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this action. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reportedly marked the summary for inquiry, signaling a commitment to uphold accountability and adherence to legal procedures within the administration.